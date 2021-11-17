Swara Bhasker's Instant Regret after Introducing Dad to Social Media is All of Us

With social media acting as an appendage to literally everyone these days, there’s barely anyone who isn’t typing away on Twitter, Facebook or any of the numerous social media platforms but what often seems to draw a chuckle are hilarious family conversations on social media. Recently, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker too had an intense and ‘loaded’ exchange with her father, C Uday Bhaskar on Twitter, leading to much confusion and more so hilarity. In a post dated November 15, the actress shared a personal musing on Twitter, “I just got sacked by my dietician.. Read that again, my dietician expelled me. This may be the lowest point of my life."

I just got sacked by my dietician.. Read that again, my dietician expelled me. This may be the lowest point of my life. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 15, 2021

Now Bhasker may or may not have been ‘sacked’ by her dietician, but it led to a very ‘intense’ tweet from the senior Mr. Bhaskar. Quoting his daughter’s tweet about her ‘lowest point of life’, the former Indian Navy officer tweeted this:

Based on material evidence I have good reason to agree with determination arrived at by ur esteemed dietician/ for the record Godot of unimpeachable integrity when it comes to matters gastronomic is my witness…:)) / old adage of the sub-continent 'gir gir kar savar bante hain' https://t.co/dnaRsW9fDQ— C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) November 15, 2021

And while we get the gist of the tweet that Mr Bhaskar agrees vehemently with his daughter’s dietician, we think the retired military officer is channeling his inner Shashi Tharoor here. At least some do think so.

I think he met Kapil Sibal.— Naresh Kumar Mathur (@mathur_nk) November 16, 2021

Ek @ShashiTharoor to aap me bhi hai!— Sachin Naik (@Punyacha2) November 16, 2021

Amidst all this, the actress also replied to the tweet. But with this hilarious tweet:

Everyday I regret introducing the father to social media ! https://t.co/Me72Qb7zKz— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 16, 2021

😂😂😂😂 It appears like Your father and Shashi tharoor are English mates— Sona G (@sona_520) November 16, 2021

But Shashi Tharoor’s influence or not, we are glad to witness their hilarious albeit cute interaction between the father-daughter duo.

Uday Bhaskar is one of the country’s leading experts and critics on security and strategic affairs and he also contributes, edits to many research-articles on nuclear and international security issues in both India and abroad.

