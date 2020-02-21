Swara Bhasker Slams BJP Spokesperson Who Likened Woman to Dog, He Calls Himself 'True Hindu'

A national BJP spokesperson landed himself in the middle of a controversy on Thursday when he likened a woman on Twitter to a dog, and even defended his statement by calling himself a "proud Hindu" in subsequent tweets. This comes two days after the woman in question slammed a Gujarat priest for saying that menstruating women who cook would be born as bitches.

On Tuesday, an old video of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji from Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir was widely circulated on social media where he can be heard saying that menstruating women who cook for their husbands would be born as "kutri". Let us remind you that the very same sect runs the college in Bhuj which forced female students to remove their underwear to check if they were menstruating.

Following this, people on social media have been sharing photos of their female dogs, saying that they were fallen women in their past lives and thus had been born as bitches in order to take a dig at the priest. Author Shunali Khullar Shroff had also shared a similar photo of two of her dogs with the caption, "Here is a picture of two fallen women who became she-dogs because they cooked for their husbands while on their period in their last life. You can tell they're sorry from their body language."

To this, the BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal commented asking which dog she identified with.

Agarwal's comment immediately caught the attention of Twitterati who felt that this was uncalled for. Even Swara Bhasker came to the woman's defense, and said that he was basically abusing someone on a public platform.

That's not all. Agarwal refused to back off and stood his ground even after Twitterati lashed out at him for his remarks. Here are some of the things he said:

