Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us

The much awaited IIFA awards on Wednesday night was a star studded affair, to say the least. However, out of all the live updates and glamorous photos that have been flooding our timeline, one stood out - a candid photo of Swara Bhaskar struggling with her stilettos and eventually taking them off on the green carpet itself.

In a tweet, Swara shared the collage of two photos, which depict her struggle with heels. She finally surrenders and chooses to go barefoot.

"Of course this happened!!!My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet," she wrote.

Of course this happened!!! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet ‍♀️‍♀️ #cantdoheels pic.twitter.com/9kuR8ddNIH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 19, 2019

The fact that Swara really, really hates heels is a well known fact in B-Town. Back in 2015 in an interview with India Today, she'd mentioned how her worst nightmare is wearing heels on the red carpet and she wished we lived in a world where women didn't have to wear stilettos and could just dress as she pleased.

How relatable is that? There have been countless studies which dissect and analyse why women around the world opt for heels, especially when it comes to formal events like awards shows. According to these reports, wearing high heels can make a woman feel tall and hence consequently, more attractive.

Let's stop you right there. While there's nothing wrong about wanting to dress up or wearing high heels, it should be a choice and not mandatory. For instance, Kristen Stewart took off her heels on the Cannes red carpet to protest against the stringent dress code. While Swara's moment on the green carpet had nothing to do with a protest or dress codes, it does make a point.

And for once, can we just be honest with ourselves and admit how tough it is to walk in heels? Swara Bhaskar's struggle is real, and her expression is basically all of us when we're forced to walk in high heels.

Women should be free to wear whatever they choose to on the red carpet. Be it stunning gowns with sky high stilettos or comfort clothing with shoes that you can walk a few metres in without toppling over, you should be able to decide for yourself, without having age old traditions decide your outfits for you.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.