Swara Bhasker Tried to Prove Her Dad is a Boomer, but He Had the Sassiest Response

Image credits: Swara Bhasker / C Uday Bhasker | Twitter.

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
"Ok boomer."

Let's be honest, parents and the elderly around you do really boomer things. Front camera facing the ceiling during video calls, watching videos that can be heard from a mile, forwarding "good morning" messages on WhatsApp without skipping a day, explaining a caller at length how they dialled a wrong number - the Baby Boomer generation is keeping themselves busy doing these things among others when they aren't criticizing the younger generation.

Calling this out in a light-hearted tweet was Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "What video chatting with parents looks like :) :) :)"

The actress also tagged her father and attached a screenshot of her video call with her parents - except her parents were nowhere to be seen. Swara could almost be seen sighing in the empty video frame.

It was hella relatable.

But then Swara's father made a surprise entry, one that proved that he was anything but a boomer.

"What video chatting with the daughter looks like :):):)," Swara's father Uday Bhaskar wrote in response. In the screenshot attached from a video call with his daughter, a cat could be seen climbing the couch with Swara turned sideways.

His lit comeback was welcomed by Twitterati.

