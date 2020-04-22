Swara Bhasker Tried to Prove Her Dad is a Boomer, but He Had the Sassiest Response

"Ok boomer."
Let's be honest, parents and the elderly around you do really boomer things. Front camera facing the ceiling during video calls, watching videos that can be heard from a mile, forwarding "good morning" messages on WhatsApp without skipping a day, explaining a caller at length how they dialled a wrong number - the Baby Boomer generation is keeping themselves busy doing these things among others when they aren't criticizing the younger generation.
Calling this out in a light-hearted tweet was Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "What video chatting with parents looks like :) :) :)"
The actress also tagged her father and attached a screenshot of her video call with her parents - except her parents were nowhere to be seen. Swara could almost be seen sighing in the empty video frame.
What video chatting with parents looks like :) :) :) @theUdayB pic.twitter.com/3wTYnvEjtn— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 20, 2020
It was hella relatable.
LOL. SAME!!!— Dr Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) April 21, 2020
Uncle ji is using his magical powers...— Shrihari Naik (@deviiouss) April 20, 2020
This Happens with almost all of us as parents are super cute they don't know where camera is located— MrReactionWala (@MrReactionWala) April 21, 2020
Same here i ll have to wait too long till they adjust camera— Official Troller (@OfficialTrolle1) April 20, 2020
But then Swara's father made a surprise entry, one that proved that he was anything but a boomer.
"What video chatting with the daughter looks like :):):)," Swara's father Uday Bhaskar wrote in response. In the screenshot attached from a video call with his daughter, a cat could be seen climbing the couch with Swara turned sideways.
What video chatting with the daughter looks like :):):) @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/08F8GwHjAs— C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) April 21, 2020
His lit comeback was welcomed by Twitterati.
@ReallySwara just got hit out of park by @theUdayB— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) April 22, 2020
More power to you sir ❤— আজাদ বাঙালি (@Amibangali543) April 22, 2020
Your daughter is sherni .. Keep inspiration her. We are with you
you are great sir!!— Raman (@xRxaxm6) April 21, 2020
Gotcha @ReallySwara. You have one AMAZING DAD— shadab azmi (@shadabazmi81) April 22, 2020