'Swarm Intelligence' Borrowed From Ants Is Helping Driverless Cars Avoid Crashes

Cars that drive themselves without the help of drivers are considered to be the new computer technology by implementing the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). But to prevent road accidents and traffic jams or getting the car into each other’s way, one should need to learn cooperation. To prevent such issues, scientists and researchers are learning from social insects like ants. The most efficient way that ants navigate in groups could help driverless cars to avoid crashes. One such way is called collective or swarm intelligence.

What is swarm intelligence?

Swarm Intelligence is a collective behaviour of any set of decentralized self-organized system that are natural and artificial. Today this principle is being described as a work of artificial Intelligence, said Science Direct.

According to the International Journal of Modern Education, the term was first introduced by Gerardo Bei and Jing Wayn in 1989 in the context of cellular robotic systems.

What can swarm intelligence do?

Scientists have taken the concept of swarm intelligence from social insects due to their efficiency of solving the most complex problems by finding the shortest path between the nests of insects and food sources.

The concept of swarm intelligence works under simple agents where they interact to each other locally within their surroundings. So when it comes to the concept of applying swarm intelligence on driverless cars, the AI will inform or communicate about the traffic congestion and warn about the upcoming hazards. Nowadays GPS and satellite navigation on trucks and cars implies swarm intelligence where they rely on the information provided by AI to other vehicles to avoid major crashes.

Ants use a wireless pheromone network to ensure no ant overtakes another, so that they will never have traffic jams or bump in each other. However, their collective behaviour is considered to be the most impressive when it comes to their large-scale traffic control during the search for food or provisions.

One of the first principles of swarm intelligence is ‘awareness’ where each member must be aware of its surroundings and abilities. The second principle is ‘autonomy’, each should self-coordinate and each member must operate as an autonomous master (not as a slave). The third most important principle is ‘solidarity’, when a task is completed, members should autonomously look for a new task. The fourth principle is ‘expandability’, the system must permit dynamic expansion where members are seamlessly aggregated. The fifth is ‘resiliency’, when members are removed, the system must be self-healing.

The concept of applying swarm intelligence to robots is called swarm robotics. Here when ‘swarm intelligence’ refers to more of AI algorithms. When it comes to forecasting it is called ‘swarm prediction’.

According to Interesting Engineering, Professor Thomas Schmickl is one of the few scientists whose research involves robots and living creatures. It is said that Schmickl was inspired by the application of swarm intelligence from fishe, fireflies, honey bees, cockroaches and slime molds.

Today majority of the car crashes are caused due to impatient and aggressive driving. The thought of competing with someone during driving caused other drivers to brake abruptly which can causes major accidents.

