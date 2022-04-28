'Sweatier the Better': UK Man Makes Rs 1.5 Lakh a Month Selling Used Socks Online

Topping the list of bizarre professions, a man from London, UK has been selling his used socks online and is raking in lakhs for it. The 25-year-old man, Billy-Joey Gray, is running a lucrative online business and sells his stinky socks for anywhere between Rs 900 and Rs 2,900 per pair, as reported by LADbible. Now, if you are puzzled thinking that who would shell out money to buy the disgusting socks, then as per Gray, there is a whole market for that. However, even Gray was oblivious of the opportunity until he received peculiar requests from people on his OnlyFans page. Gray started the OnlyFans page with his fiancée a year ago and was soon approached by people who were looking to fulfill their ‘needs’. From used socks, gym tops to boxers, Gray received all kinds of requests and decided to make the best out of it.

The process of the stinky deal is simple. Gray puts on his socks and wears them for days making sure it absorbs all the aroma of his feet that the customers seek. “The sweatier and more stenched they are, the better,” he says. Gray added that he will often go running wearing them and then put them in a zip lock bag. And, by charging a bit extra, Gray even offers his bodily fluids along with the socks.

He also takes care of the privacy of his clients and keeps the socks in discreet packaging before posting them.

Gray insists that although he identifies as straight, his majority of clients are from the LGBTQ+ community. “They are like my main audience,” he says. He adds that the community supports his page and he creates content for them on his website in return.

Gray claims that the business thrives on social media platforms, especially Instagram, and has observed that his American clients have quite a liking for used white Nike socks. Now, he manages to sell 5 to 12 pairs of socks every week and easily makes up to Rs 1.5 lakh a month.

