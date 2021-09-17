Sweden Couple Stopped from Naming their Child After Russia President Vladimir Putin

A couple in Sweden was recently rejected from naming their newborn son after Russian president Vladimir Putin. According to a news report, the Swedish Tax Agency rejected the application of parents from Laholm who wanted to name their child Vladimir Putin.

A local news report by Sveriges Radio published last week mentioned that according to the Scandinavian country’s rule, the first name must not offend or lead to discomfort for the person who receives it. However, what is not clear regarding the matter is which of the reasons did the tax authority found in this case. The couple has been asked to come up with another name.

This is not the first time that a couple has faced rejection for naming their kid after someone whom the authorities did not like. Last year, a couple in England had to take their case to court when they were not allowed to name their child Lucifer. It must be noted that Lucifer is considered to be the fallen angel in Christianity. Lucifer was once considered a benevolent figure but he fell into the pits of hell after he defied God.

According to a report by Lad Bible, the couple from Derbyshire went to court after the city council registrar told them that their young son would not succeed in life with a name like Lucifer. After lodging an official complaint, the couple managed to register the name for their son. The couple mentioned that they are not religious at all and that the name is a reference to the Greek meaning of Lucifer. which is “light-bringer” or “morning.” It is true that Lucifer was referred to as the “son of the morning” in the Bible.

Speaking to The Sun the father of the child, Dan Sheldon had said that the registrar had told him that it was illegal to name a child after the devil even in New Zealand. She suggested to the parents that maybe they could name him something else on official documents but refer to him as Lucifer at home if they are that adamant about having the name.

