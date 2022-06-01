'Swedengate' Flung Open as Twitter Argues Over Swedes Not Serving Food to Guests

‘Swedengate’ has opened up the floodgates to a massive Twitter discourse and we all know how that one goes. It all started with a Reddit post where one user shared their experience at a Swedish friend’s house in response to a question on the “weirdest” things people have had to do at other people’s house because of their culture or religion. The now-removed answer that started the Twitter storm read: “I remember going to my swedish friends house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate… [sic]” This was all it took for the floodgates to open.

However, it isn’t just Sweden’s hospitality culture that has come under fire and inspired a torrent of memes. That one Reddit post has also started a huge conversation around grave concerns over racism in Sweden.

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

Finally, justice is coming to Sweden. The Nordic nation’s troubles are hitting the timeline through #Swedengate, having long avoided criticism for its contemporary racism, and historic role in slavery and empire. Note: Sweden made a fortune from manufacturing chains for slaves. — Malick Doucouré (@AfroPropaganda) May 30, 2022

they probably have a friend sitting somewhere in the house waiting for the family to finish lunch #Swedengate pic.twitter.com/ZchranJCVL — alina 🇺🇦🕊 (@alinaction_) May 31, 2022

That Swedish people don't share food thread is wild. the other day I had to stop to pick up a friend (to go somewhere else) and I had to eat tea and snacks for half an hour for fear of offending their mom. India will feed you to death even if they have to pull their last rations — Gayatri (@G_y_tri) May 31, 2022

Your Swedish friend when he invites you home for dinner pic.twitter.com/5ztENhAI3y — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) May 31, 2022

#Swedengate has moved beyond starving your guests to revealing that Sweden had an active part in colonialism & the slave trade, making the chains that held slaves captive. All these 'developed' nations were (& still are) developed with the blood of African people & our resources. — 🇯🇲 (@_afro_politan) May 30, 2022

POV you are a swede visiting your friends house#Swedengate pic.twitter.com/OKI0w5pKIa — 👻EllaGhost👻 (@ella_ghost) May 31, 2022

Forget about Swedes not feeding their play date kids – what about adults having to bring their own sheets and towels when invited to spend the night? Lived there for 18 years, can confirm #swedengate — Xtine Milrod (@XtineMilrod) May 31, 2022

POV: You're over at a friends house in Sweden and it's dinner time. #Swedengate pic.twitter.com/axG9jbk33v — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) May 31, 2022

Some people have defended Sweden’s practice. “As a Swede I wouldn’t say this is really a culture thing. It has more to do with when guests come unsuspected and there isn’t enough food for everyone. We only make enough food we think we will eat. Otherwise they eat with the family. (At least in my experience)” a Twitter user wrote.

“[P]eople from poorer countries will share the last dry biscuits they have to avoid the shame of a guest going hungry in their house while western euros are getting heart attacks at the concept of maybe making some extra food or finagling more portions out of what is available,” clapped back another. Arguments along these lines have kept Twitter busy over the past couple of days.

