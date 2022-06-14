Swedish Olympian Skis 154.49 Metres on Rail Grind, Sets New Guinness World Record

Pushing the limits of the sport, Swedish freestyle skier Jesper Tjäder has set the Guinness World Record for the longest ever rail slide. The skier slid for a record 154.49 m and bagged the title in May this year. Having represented Sweden in 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympic Games in skiing, 28-year-old Tjäder is not a newbie to the sport. Tjäder has also clinched a bronze medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and has many competitive accomplishments under his belt. His recent achievement came after Tjäder set out to smash the world record for the longest rail grind ski. “I’ve done a lot of tricks on rails before, but never near such a long rail as this,” Tjäder told Red Bull. It took Tjäder 127 attempts and years of practice to master the sport and pull off such an extraordinary feat.

Tjäder’s record-breaking performance was captured in a video that was later uploaded by Guinness World Record on its YouTube channel. Have a look below.

The previous record was held by American skier Tom Wallisch who achieved 128.7 metre rail grind ski in 2016. According to Tjäder, witnessing Wallisch break the world record sparked an urge in him to achieve something big. “I felt like that would be a good mission to have, and when Tom Wallish broke the record it looked insane. So, I thought I have to try that too,” Tjäder said.

A seasoned skier, Tjäder showcased his ability at the sport and skied on the rail for 154.49 metre on May 9, 2022. He jumped onto the rail at 75 kmph at the Skistar Resort in Åre, Sweden and smashed the world record.

Tjäder shared that he first had few good attempts but then managed to slide the whole distance in one go later. He even credited Wallisch with his new feat and said, “Shout out to Tom Wallish for pushing the limits of the sport, we wouldn’t be here sliding this far if it wasn’t for him.”

