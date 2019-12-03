Swedish Royal Couple Travel to India, Win Hearts for Their Humility By Carrying Their Own Bags

The Royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath arrived at New Delhi for a five-day visit of the country, on Monday, and MP Babul Supriyo received them at the airport.

They travelled to India in the national air carrier Air India AI168 from Stockholm and what caught the eye of the internet was the fact that the Swedish royals preferred to carry their own bags. Their act of humility, won praises online, as they ditched the VIP culture and celebrity status.

#FlyAI : Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests. pic.twitter.com/LXrLeEoDqd — Air India (@airindiain) December 2, 2019

Air India also took to twitter to share two snaps of the royal couple being greeted by the airline staff. King Carl can be seen carrying a briefcase as he walked his way from the airport to this car. Twitter found this gesture very humbling and even inspirational.

“Very very inspirational and humbling to see the King and Queen of Sweden carry their own bags on board,” wrote one user. “Inspiring to see a king travel by a commercial service and that too of another country's airline. In these times of economic slowdown can India's leaders not demonstrate the same frugality?” questioned another.

The Royal couple met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening and discussed about ways to strengthen their bilateral ties. They were even accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.