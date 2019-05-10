Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sweet: 28 Kg Teddy Bear Made Entirely of Chocolate Created to Celebrate Royal Baby Archie

Standing at 1.5 feet, the teddy bear has been handcrafted with the equivalent of 622 Dairy Milk chocolate bars and weighs a whopping 28 kilograms.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Sweet: 28 Kg Teddy Bear Made Entirely of Chocolate Created to Celebrate Royal Baby Archie
Image by Cadbury / Twitter.
Loading...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, and Prince Harry gave the world the first glimpse of their baby boy on Wednesday, in the process also announced the royal baby’s name – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made the declaration through an Instagram post that shows them with the Queen and Doria, Meghan’s mum.

As people around the world celebrate the birth of the royal baby, Archie, brands across the world have come up with innovative ways to celebrate the birth of Archie as well. One such popular chocolate company has created a giant chocolate teddy bear to mark the birth of Harry and Meghan’s son.

Standing at 1.5 feet, the teddy bear has been handcrafted with the equivalent of 622 Dairy Milk chocolate bars and weighs a whopping 28 kilograms.

The teddy bear also features a gold luster effect, stitched paw pads, a moulded purple bow, and a white decorated chocolate heart.

According to Press Association, Sian Patterson and Bernie Andrews of Cadbury, the brand which created the birthday teddy bear, worked around the clock for two days to create the giant bear. They had to use football mould for his body and head and piped chocolate on top of it to recreate the fur effect.

Taking to their official Twitter account, they posted a photo along with a caption that read, “DID YOU SEE OUR SWEET TRIBUTE TO CELEBRATE THE ARRIVAL OF THE NEW #ROYALBABY.”




However, this is not the first time that the chocolate giants have celebrated royal baby births. They had recreated a chocolate cot for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn Prince George, a chocolate pram for their daughter Princess Charlotte and a rocking horse for the newest addition to their family, Prince Louis.
