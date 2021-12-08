Sweet Heaven: World’s Largest Cannabis-infused Brownie Weighs 385 Kilos

A cannabis company based in Massachusetts, the USA, has made a record-breaking brownie infused with marijuana. MariMed, a cannabis operator, baked a 3 ft by 3 ft special brownie that weighs more than 385 kilograms and is infused with 20,000 mg of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive element in marijuana. The company made the pot brownie to commemorate the opening of their new brand, Bubby’s Baked, a franchise of cannabis-infused eateries. The idea behind Bubby’s Baked is that the company wants people to reminisce the simpler times and give them the nostalgia associated with homemade brownies. Moreover, the company’s gigantic creation also aligned with the National Brownie Day that falls on December 8.

Apart from the high amounts of cannabis, the recipe of the brownie also involved more than 1300 eggs and roughly 30 kilograms of flour. The entire brownie was made in more than 24 hours and took a team of five to make it.

“We wanted to do something big to celebrate the launch of Bubby’s Baked infused baked goods line, and what could be bigger than the World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer, MariMed, in an interview with TMZ.

Take a look at the giant brownie and its makers:

What’s big, delicious & filled with cannabis? Weighing in at 850lbs., it’s the World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie, presented by our new brand, Bubby's Baked. Bubby’s are made from scratch with full-spectrum cannabis. Read more here https://t.co/yu7GP3mqxd #MariMed #edible pic.twitter.com/pcmUzAJdPj— MariMed (@MariMed_Inc) December 7, 2021

The brownie is too huge for one individual and hence will be sold in pieces and will be given to medical patients in Massachusetts. Apart from the brownie, the company is also offering chocolate chips and snickerdoodle. The price of the giant brownie hasn’t been made official yet.

Although the brownie made by MariMed is by far the biggest brownie that the world has ever seen, it still couldn’t get itself registered in the Guinness World Records. According to Ryan, Guinness World Record does not accept cannabis-related records and thus rejected MariMed’s entry, reported Miami Herald. “That was a disappointment, but we are still very proud of what we accomplished,” said Ryan.

