Watch: Sweet Maggi Cooked in Condensed Milk Goes Viral Leaving Twitter in Disgust

Experimenting with food has never been a bad idea. Whether it be chicken khichdi or chicken dosa. But probably milk maggi proved to be a bad one for netizens.

As per reports, two years ago a YouTuber had shared a video of a unique recipe of Maggi noodles, which has again resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, the chef breaks a block of Maggi noodles in a bowl of milk and then adds a glass of water to it. After that she adds dried rose petals and condensed milk to make a kheer-like preparation. It sort of looks like an improvised sevaiyan kheer.

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

The video pulled in a series of dismissive, as for majority of people maggi being served in cold milk is like 'wait,what?'.

"Ye recipe humare ghar mein hit hai"😭😭 — Snu (@sniggerdoodle) September 12, 2019

Contact her and suggest Idli with Nutella — Snu (@sniggerdoodle) September 12, 2019

You missed the last step. Double bag this rubbish, dig a grave 20 feet deep, set this on fire and throw it in. When it's burnt, pour water, fill the grave and then call priests to purify the spot. — Pallavi (@That_Desi_Girl) September 12, 2019

Would you like to try this new recipe by yourself?

