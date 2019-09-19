Sweet Mess: Truck Loaded with Over 19,000 Kg Nutella Flips on US Highway, Blocks Traffic

A semi-truck and its trailer loaded with 44,000 pounds of Nutella hazelnut cocoa spread overturned west of the Michigan border leading to traffic snarl as trailer blocked all the lanes of Interstate 34.

The accident occurred around about 9:30 pm when the truck, owned by RockFord Carrier out of Ontario, was about a half mile west of the Michigan state line on I-94.

The semi driver, Chuhar Singh in his statement to Indiana State Police said that as he drove west on I-94 through Indiana, a driver in front of him "slammed on his brakes".

He said he applied his brakes hard and steered left, losing control, swerving the semi across all lanes of traffic and crashing into the concrete interstate median head on.

The state police said that as the semi overturned, its cabin went over the barrier wall, and the trailer came to a rest across all three lanes of westbound traffic.

The semi lost 150 gallons of diesel but the driver did not get any injuries and no jars of Nutella were lost. The semi was eventually moved to the shoulder, where its contents were offloaded. Westbound lanes were closed for about two-and-a-half hours on Monday evening following the accident.

There is however, no word so far on what became of the 44,000 pounds of precious chocolate hazelnut cargo that was being transported.

