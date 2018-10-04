'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off



sweet samosas are NOT SAMOSAS #gbbo



— leo kalyan (@leokalyan) October 2, 2018





Sweet samosas are total bullshit #gbbo

— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 2, 2018



I don’t want samosa with date, pear, tagine or Stilton. Just keema or potato please! #GBBO



— Maunika Gowardhan (@cookinacurry) October 2, 2018





can you imagine biting into a samosa and out comes beetroot #GBBO

— Rhea (@Rhea__D) October 2, 2018



When someone offers you a sweet samosa. pic.twitter.com/jax5ZTCDrT



— Mark Emlyn Evans (@marcooth) October 2, 2018





The one good thing about the #GBBO samosa signature challenge is the knowledge that I will never instil the same level of disappointment and pain within my mum's eyes as the non-traditional fillings have

— karishma (@karishmaasher) October 2, 2018



Every Indian is shouting at their TVs right now #GBBO#Samosa



— Naveeta Bhatia (@NaveetaBhatia) October 2, 2018





I am Indian and I have never had a sweet samosa it is not a thing!!!! #GBBO

— Jas-O-WEEN (@Jasminepal21) October 2, 2018



I’m making my mother watch GBBO with me just so that I can rage about samosas with her



— エミリー (@emilymas_) October 3, 2018





did they just gentrify a samosa? #GBBO

— (@hayijrambil) October 2, 2018



They've gotten to our samosas. Gentrified on #GBBO - urgh.

— Sehrish Mumtaz (@Sehrish_Mumtaz) October 2, 2018



Could listen to Paul Hollywood tell an Indian his samosas are "authentic" all day #gbbo



— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 2, 2018





Rahul’s mum if he doesn’t do the best in the samosa challenge #GBBO #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/EPMsM28BuN

— Claire (@Clairey_Galvin) October 2, 2018



“Juggernauts of flavour”. Ruby’s samosas earn her the hallowed Hollywood handshake!#GBBO pic.twitter.com/bEqh4vIOyd



— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 2, 2018





All the #GBBO viewers of Indian (and also maybe Pakistani or Bangladeshi) background after Ruby and Rahul did their culture proud in the samosa challenge pic.twitter.com/qS6Y58CZB4

— Elias Jahshan (@Elias_Jahshan) October 2, 2018

Samosas are omnipresent. Whether it's the perfectly-cooked little triangles your mother made to serve when there were guests at home, or in the extra oily ones sold at the streetside shop-- if you are an Indian, you know how important the humble samosa is.They are your constant accompaniments for tea, for rainy days and for whenever you cannot decide on what else you want to munch on.So, when The Great British Bake-Off, a British cooking reality show had a 'samosa' special for their 'Pastry week' celebration, it had its Indian fans excited to see the outcome.However, when some of the contestants made "sweet samosas", India Twitter was aghast at what they considered an abomination.The show also features two Indian contestants, Ruby and Rahul, who won the Indian's hearts with their perfect samosa making skills.