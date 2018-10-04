GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off

Sweet samosas are an abomination.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 4, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Samosas are omnipresent. Whether it's the perfectly-cooked little triangles your mother made to serve when there were guests at home, or in the extra oily ones sold at the streetside shop-- if you are an Indian, you know how important the humble samosa is.

They are your constant accompaniments for tea, for rainy days and for whenever you cannot decide on what else you want to munch on.

So, when The Great British Bake-Off, a British cooking reality show had a 'samosa' special for their 'Pastry week' celebration, it had its Indian fans excited to see the outcome.

However, when some of the contestants made "sweet samosas", India Twitter was aghast at what they considered an abomination.











































The show also features two Indian contestants, Ruby and Rahul, who won the Indian's hearts with their perfect samosa making skills.











