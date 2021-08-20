Swiggy Asked Twitter About 'Unsaid Sibling Rules' and Desis Delivered

Growing up in an Indian household with siblings means there will always be fights over who will have the TV remote and who will get the bigger bite of chocolate. Addressing these issues, Indian food delivery app Swiggy recently took to Twitter to ask a very important- What are the unsaid rules between siblings? In the tweet, the company wrote, “Making a list of #UnsaidSiblingRules - we’ll start. 1. every chocolate shall be split in equal portions. 50-50." As soon as Swiggy posted the tweet, Twitter users flocked in with their own additions to the list.

Making a list of #UnsaidSiblingRules - we’ll start. 1. every chocolate shall be split in equal portions. 50-50. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 18, 2021

Whether you have siblings or not, the hilarious comments are bound to make you laugh.

The younger sibling will always bring water for the elder one no matter what— Kinjal Rawat (@kinjal_rawat) August 18, 2021

If a chocolate is split equally, then chores and "bringing water" should also be split equally— Anupam Pandey (@Pandeyunplugged) August 18, 2021

Find which cup is less full and give it your sibling pic.twitter.com/WrqZI9xw69— Nand (@naneee2012) August 18, 2021

Division at 60-40 rule as elder eats more chapati or rice than the younger 😁— Kumar Saurabh (@kumarsaurabh14) August 19, 2021

you will happily "inherit" my books, clothes, toys, stationery, etc etc— Rishishishishishishishi (@arrerishitu) August 18, 2021

The younger one is always - I repeat - always the adopted one (picked up from a jungle or something 😆)— not_so_lara (@not_so_lara) August 19, 2021

2. When relatives come to our home, we must stick together to survive.— Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) August 18, 2021

The elder sibling will fulfill his dream to become John Cena by smacking the younger sibling down— Kinjal Rawat (@kinjal_rawat) August 18, 2021

With Raksha Bandhan coming up this weekend, the hilarious Twitter thread could be a laugh fest for all the desi siblings out there.

