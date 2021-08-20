CHANGE LANGUAGE
Swiggy Asked Twitter About 'Unsaid Sibling Rules' and Desis Delivered
1-MIN READ

Swiggy Asked Twitter About 'Unsaid Sibling Rules' and Desis Delivered

Twitter users flocked in with their own additions to the list of unsaid Sibling Rules. (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representational)

Twitter users flocked in with their own additions to the list of unsaid Sibling Rules. (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representational)

Swiggy recently took to Twitter to ask a very important-- What are the unsaid rules between siblings?

Growing up in an Indian household with siblings means there will always be fights over who will have the TV remote and who will get the bigger bite of chocolate. Addressing these issues, Indian food delivery app Swiggy recently took to Twitter to ask a very important- What are the unsaid rules between siblings? In the tweet, the company wrote, “Making a list of #UnsaidSiblingRules - we’ll start. 1. every chocolate shall be split in equal portions. 50-50." As soon as Swiggy posted the tweet, Twitter users flocked in with their own additions to the list.

Whether you have siblings or not, the hilarious comments are bound to make you laugh.

With Raksha Bandhan coming up this weekend, the hilarious Twitter thread could be a laugh fest for all the desi siblings out there.

first published:August 20, 2021, 15:46 IST