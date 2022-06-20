Swiggy Delivery Agent 'Deactivated' After Sending Customer Creepy 'Miss You' Texts

A Swiggy delivery agent has been “deactivated” by the company after sending inappropriate texts to a customer. As per a DNA report, the delivery agent, who had delivered groceries to the woman’s doorstep, had sent her texts like “Miss you lot” and “nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour [sic]”. The woman, who goes by Prapthi on Twitter, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy’s support team. Prapthi wrote in a tweet that she had ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night and the delivery executive sent her the aforementioned “creepy” text messages on WhatsApp later.

“The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time. Something like this is happening,” Prapthi wrote. She also claimed that initially, Swiggy’s customer support did not respond adequately, but that later on, the escalation team and the CEO’s office contacted her.

A Swiggy spokesperson told IANS that they were aware of the incident and had been in touch with the customer ever since it occurred. Upon investigation, the delivery executive has been “deactivated” from the platform. The incident raised concerns among social media users regarding the safety of personal information.

They are not employees, they are "delivery partners" which makes it much more easier for companies like @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares @zomato to shrug off their responsibilities off of things like these. — Alisha Siddiqui (@AlishaS2001) June 17, 2022

So sorry this happened Prapthi. It's frustrating that despite several such instances companies don't do much to ensure women's safety. Hope this is addressed by Swiggy. — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetalbsakpal) June 17, 2022

I wonder in the first case how your mobile number was leaked as per my understanding and experience swiggy does not share delivery executives or customer numbers to each other they mask it. I just cannot imagine how big safety and security lapse is if it is a mistake from swiggy. — keshav murthy.T (@KeshavmurthyT) June 17, 2022

I completely understand your frustration. I go through the same thing often in India. It's exhausting not being able to do simple things with a peace of mind throughout the day, having men pop up, unable to understand a NO and then see people around normalising it, carelessly… — Andrea Martin (@andreamartin003) June 17, 2022

As per a Moneycontrol report, delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato do typically use a number-masking feature. It could possibly be the case that the agent managed to obtain Prapthi’s phone number because she called him using her call log and not through the app.

