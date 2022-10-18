Swiggy Delivery Agent Hailed As 'Hero' For Helping Clear Traffic Congestion

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just wear a Swiggy t-shirt and help people in various situations, including clearing traffic jams. In a clip posted on LinkedIn, a Swiggy delivery agent is seen helping the traffic move along. What remains an unknown location, the heavy traffic seems not to be moving at all. And the user who shared this clip also notified this had been the case for over 30 minutes. That’s when the Swiggy guy jumped into action. The user mentioned, ‘Now I understand why Swiggy calls them a hero. Apart from their daily work routine, they are the ones who help us to live a hassle-free life. Salute to the heroes!” Check out the clip:

Social media users are hailing the delivery agent as a hero. This man, going above and beyond his daily tasks, showed his personal commitment towards helping others. For many, it was his efforts as an individual which deserved all the praise. For they were sure that even if he worked somewhere else, he would have shown the same attitude towards solving this problem. A LinkedIn user wrote, “Exactly the kind of heroes we need!”

Another comment read, “Heroes are always born to lead. Like Swiggy heroes they can lead and feed the people.”

“Swiggy and various other valets have indeed made our lives easier through their work, no doubt about that but they also keep winning our hearts with these small yet very beautiful efforts they do for us,” wrote a third user.

However, many were disheartened that while several posts praise these delivery agents who go an extra mile, in reality, they are not treated fairly. In fact, they are neglected and often not even given any tips or rewards for their services.

