Swiggy Delivery Agent Helps Save Sick Man's Life as Passersby Refuse to Help in Mumbai

A Swiggy food delivery executive turned a “true saviour" when he helped save the life of a man in Mumbai. Mrunal Kirdat’s noble gesture towards retired Colonel Man Mohan Malik was shared by Swiggy on Instagram and admiration has been pouring forth for him. On 25th December, a severely ill Malik was being driven to the Lilavati Hospital by his son, when heavy traffic stranded them to the spot, unable to move an inch forward. His son frantically begged for help from two-wheeler riders who would be able to manoeuvre through the traffic faster to get them to the hospital, but unfortunately, no one listened to his pleas. That was when Kirdat appeared on the scene, agreeing immediately to take him to the hospital. He not only took him to the hospital but also made sure to let the staff there know that Malik was critical and that they should act immediately.

Malik went on to spend several weeks in the hospital before finally recovering. “All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a “Saviour" as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes," Swiggy’s post quoted Malik as saying.

Food delivery executives often go beyond what their duty demands, and are hailed as heroes for doing the same. Even though Kirdat’s gesture came purely from a place of altruism, of late, people on social media have been discussing the unhealthy work culture that pervades food delivery platforms.The corporate apathy towards gig workers has been pulled up on Twitter time and again. It is no longer a question of “work ethic" when one might have to harm themselves seriously in order to achieve a goal for their company that pays them a pittance.

For instance, last year, a Twitter user shared an incident involving a Zomato delivery person who came to deliver his food despite his wallet getting stolen. While Sachin’s post was made to praise Manish’s work ethic even in the face of such adversity, netizens did not take it that way. A lot of mixed reactions were received and most of the people commented how it was the ‘fear of losing his job’ that made Manish come down to deliver the food.

