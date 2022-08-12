Swiggy Executive on Crutches Delivers Food With a Smile, Internet Lauds His Spirit

A viral story on Linkedin has shed light on the story of a specially-abled delivery person who is leaving no stone unturned to make his ends meet. Krishnappa Rathod, who hails from Bangalore, belongs to a middle-class family. In an unfortunate turn of events, Krishnappa lost his job at a cafe during the pandemic. To meet his financial needs, he decided to take up the role of a delivery guy despite being bound to walk with crutches his entire life. Krishnappa is a father of three children and wants to do everything possible to provide his kids with better education.

From waking up early in the morning to working tirelessly every day, the delivery guy is constantly defying all the curve balls that life has thrown in his way. The story of Krishnappa was shared by a Linkedin member, who on a lazy Sunday, decided to order food from a delivery application to enjoy the gloomy weather of Bangalore within the four walls of his home. However, the Linkedin user became anxious and annoyed when his food delivery got a tad bit delayed.

According to the user, he was supposed to receive his delivery within 30 minutes, but when that did not happen, he gave a call to the delivery person. A calm voice on the other side of the phone said that they’ll reach the location in a few minutes. After waiting for some time, the user became more impatient and decided to call the delivery guy again. The same comforting voice on the other side of the phone assured him that he is about to reach any minute.

Finally, when Krishnappa rang the doorbell of the Linkedin member, the latter who was disappointed, annoyed, and impatient moments ago, suddenly went numb. “When I opened the door – I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand. Mid 40’s, grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches & smiling at me, I was numb for a second & feeling stupid to get impatient sitting on my comfortable bed. In my head, I was wondering what all struggle he had to go through to get this order to me. I immediately apologized to him and tried to have a conversation,” explained the Linkedin member.

After talking to him for a few minutes Krishnappa left to carry out his daily work, “Sir I am getting late for my next delivery,” he said before leaving. The user was so inspired by his story that he decided to share it on the employment-oriented online service application.

The story has received a thunderous response online and a barrage of Linkedin users have responded to it. While one wrote, “The look on his face is all that we need to move forward through all the obstacles in life.” Another said, “Seems like another example of a hard-working and dedicated human being who simply doesn’t want to give up on himself no matter what are the odds.” Meanwhile, one more added, “What a beautiful soul he is. We take a lot of things for granted and take time to realize that we are so blessed and privileged. This incident is a reminder to count our blessings each day.”

The post has garnered over 14 thousand likes and more than 700 interactions in the comment section.

