Swiggy Introduces 'No Questions Asked' 2 Day Period Leaves for Women Delivery Partners

Food delivery app Swiggy has taken a major positive leap after the company has announced the rollout of a monthly two-day time off policy during periods for its female delivery partners. While announcing the novel initiative, Swiggy’s Vice President of Operations Mihir Shah wrote on a blog post, “Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig." Shah elaborated that in order to help the female delivery executives due to such menstruation related problems, the company will support them with a ‘no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy’ for all regular female delivery partners.

As part of the policy, the women can avail two-day leaves every month and those who vail the leaves will be provided with a minimum earnings guarantee too. Swiggy’s first female delivery executives came onboard in 2016 and with changing and developing steps taken by companies all around, this initiative by the food delivery platform comes at a good time when there is increasing awareness about these factors.

Last year, Swiggy’s rival Zomato had also introduced an annual ten days of paid “period leave" per year for its female and trans employees.

Netizens reacted positively to Swiggy’s announcement and hoped the policy would be introduced as early as possible so that the employees can avail its facilities.

Huge respect #Swiggy for providing two days paid leave during periods for women!! Great Initiative!! 🖤 — Mohanapriya (@Monaa_here) October 22, 2021

#Swiggy providing two day paid period leaves for female delivery agent's. Really a GOOD move. hopefully many companies follow the same.— Kowshik Karumbaiah 🚀 (@Kowshik_09) October 22, 2021

Great Initiative @swiggy_in Food delivery platform Swiggy brings forth a two-day period leave policy to support its women employees on ‘that day of the month’.— Ravi Kiran Nammi (@nammiravikiran) October 22, 2021

@swiggy_in to give 2 days paid monthly period leave to female delivery partners.Isn't it amazing? 😍#swiggy #women #power — Prachi Goyal (@prachigoyal34) October 21, 2021

In the blog post, Shah also listed out several other initiatives the food delivery app has launched for its employees that include measures like ‘safe zones’ and capping delivery hours at 6 PM for female delivery partners among others.

