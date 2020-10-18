Swiss Couple Names Baby After Internet Service Company, to Get Free WiFi for 18 Years!

How far would you go to avail some free WiFi? Walk a few more miles, do some extra errands? While that is all within the purview, two new parents did one better- they went ahead and named their newbrn girl after an internet service provider, all in exchange for some good ol' free WiFi!

A couple from Switzerland, who have chosen to stay anonymous, took up the offer from Internet service provider Twifi to name their child in honour of the company in exchange for 18 years worth of free Wifi, a report in Mirror said.

The Swiss internet company has advertised the unique offer which the baby's father came across on Facebook and decided to take it up.

The offer by the company said that parents who name their newborns Twifius or Twifia will be provided with free internet for 18 years, or until their kids turn of age.

The message says, "Simply upload a photo of your child's civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet."

The couple, excited by the offer took it up and gave their daughter the second middle name as Twifia. The duo, who have chosen to stay anonymous, say they will use the money they would have otherwise spent on internet will now be used to set up a savings account for their daughter who can later use it to buy a car or anything in the future.

The couple admitted to being a bit embarassed by the name but said that the idea still has its charm. "The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm," the 35-year-old father was quoted as saying.

The mother who said she was in two minds earlier because of the uniqueness of the situation, said she later came around and said how she feels the name stands for a connection forever.

"There are much worse names. And the more often we say 'Twifia', the heartier the name sounds," she was quoted as saying.

The couple has added the name behind two other first names but have also admitted to being divided over the decision.

But their decision has at least one supporter for sure. Philippe Fotsch, the boss of the internet company Twifi has assured that he will pay for the couple’s internet for the next 18-years even if the company goes out of business. He called it a 'matter of honour' and said that the company's offer is still open for other parents too if they wish to take it up.