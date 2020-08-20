Swiss Farmer Airlifts Injured Cow from a Mountain in the Alps Using Helicopter

A farmer in Switzerland cared so much for his cow that he decided to get it airlifted when it was walking with a limp. He got the cow airlifted by a helicopter from a mountain in the Swiss alps so that the animal did not sustain more injuries.

A video of the incident has been shared by ABC News on Twitter. The clip shows the bovine suspended in the air for a few seconds as it is lifted by the helicopter to take it to its owner.

WHEN COWS FLY: A Swiss farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain. The farmer says the cow had been walking with a limp and he didn't want to risk further injury to the animal. https://t.co/HSjcKh5oy6 pic.twitter.com/5qZgRdcWWs — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

The clip has gone viral on social media as it has garnered more than 612K views. Netizens have also flooded the post with comments.

Many people have appreciated the farmer for his deed.

A user wrote he loves people who love animals, while another said, “Awe that's so cool and caring”.

