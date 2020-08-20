BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Swiss Farmer Airlifts Injured Cow from a Mountain in the Alps Using Helicopter

A Swiss farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain. Credits: Twitter

As the cow had been walking with a limp, the Swiss farmer didn’t want to risk further injury. The video went viral on the micro-blogging site and gathered almost over 620 thousand views.

A farmer in Switzerland cared so much for his cow that he decided to get it airlifted when it was walking with a limp. He got the cow airlifted by a helicopter from a mountain in the Swiss alps so that the animal did not sustain more injuries.

A video of the incident has been shared by ABC News on Twitter. The clip shows the bovine suspended in the air for a few seconds as it is lifted by the helicopter to take it to its owner.

The clip has gone viral on social media as it has garnered more than 612K views. Netizens have also flooded the post with comments.

Many people have appreciated the farmer for his deed.

A user wrote he loves people who love animals, while another said, “Awe that's so cool and caring”.

A netizen wrote, “Dang. Airlifting your cow is true love. That poor cow must have been scared out of her mind.... worth it if they were able to make her more comfortable”.

A user even called the cow “brave”.

“Mmmm, cow limping down the hill or possible cardiac arrest while being airlifted down the mountain. Tough choice for that farmer,” said a Twitterati.

A netizen highlighted that the cow’s not putting weight on its rear left leg and was so calm when it was being airlifted.

One person tried to explain the whole process giving logic. He said, “Actually cows are clever enough to grasp the situation if only they get a chance. So if they started by lifting her 1 meter off the ground, and showed her that she wasn't gonna fall, chances are she actually enjoyed the ride”.

