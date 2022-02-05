Swiss Man Claims He 'Heard God' While on Antibiotics, Here's What Happened

In a peculiar incident, a 50-year-old man from Geneva experienced hallucinations and claimed to be hearing God after he began taking antibiotics to treat bacterial pneumonia. As per a case report published in the journal BMC Psychiatry, doctors have diagnosed the man with antibiomania, which is a rare reaction to antibiotics. According to a Live Science report, the man had never taken antibiotics before in his life and also did not have a psychiatric history. However, it was after his first dose of antibiotics that he started to experience the side effects. The man claimed that he became irritable, experienced mood swings and could not speak properly within just two days of starting his antibiotics course. Suspecting the man’s condition as a case of antibiomania, psychologist and psychiatrist at Catholic University of Leuven, Pascal Sienaert said that the timeline of the antibiotic intake and manic symptoms are similar to the reported cases of the illness.

Pascal also observed that one of the antibiotics, clarithromycin, prescribed to the man had a role in most of the antibiomania cases. He further said that clarithromycin and other antibiotics were among the most widely used antibiotics worldwide. “My guess is that these antibiotics are the most used worldwide, and therefore we see more cases with these antibiotics,” he added.

According to Pascal, when a person experiences such side effects, he/she is usually given antimanic agents to ease the symptoms. However, he asserted that sometimes one might also see improvement even without taking the drugs.

In the case of the man from Geneva also, doctors did not prescribe him antipsychotics but rather gave him medicines to ease seizures and anxiety. It was also observed that once the man stopped taking the antibiotic amoxicillin-clavulanic acid, which triggered his condition initially, the mania symptoms also stopped. However, after he switched to another antibiotic clarithromycin, to treat pneumonia, the symptoms returned again. According to the case report, this shows how different kinds of antibiotics can cause antibiomania in people.

