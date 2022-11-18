Swiss Man Miraculously Survives After Falling In a 720°C Tub of Molten Aluminium

There are a lot of people who have survived near-death situations. A Swiss worker has miraculously survived after falling into a 720°C tub of molten aluminium. According to Ladbible, the 25-year-old man was carrying out his work on the furnace at a factory in St Gallen in Switzerland, last Wednesday when the incident happened. The unnamed electrician fell through a trapdoor into the hot metal beneath and immersed up to his knees in the hot liquid aluminium.

Despite being in agony, the man displayed immense courage and managed to get himself out and the alarm was then raised. Paramedics and doctors were rushed to the scene to tend to him before the air ambulance arrived to rush him off to the hospital where he is still being treated. After receiving serious burns, he is expected to make a full recovery.

The St Gallen City Police are now investigating the accident.

This is not the first time a serious accident has happened and the person survived. The Mirror had earlier reported how a man was lucky to escape death after a huge vat of molten metal crashed down onto a factory floor spilling it everywhere.

The CCTV footage of the factory showed the inside of the warehouse that was believed to be in Iran. The man is said to be walking across the room as the hot metal is moved overhead. The red hot lava-like liquid inside the container gushed out of it that spilt all over the floor, where the man had walked seconds before.

Another accident involving the metal has been reported in 2014 when a worker at Mitsubishi Electric in Mason, USA was burned in a liquid aluminium spill.

