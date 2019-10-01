Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Swiss Man Who Took LSD to Disneyland, Found Walking Naked the Next Day

The man, who went missing from Disneyland in Paris on Friday, was finally reported falling in a lake in the park’s Adventure land sector.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Swiss Man Who Took LSD to Disneyland, Found Walking Naked the Next Day
File photo of visitors walking towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris. (Reuters)

A 32-year-old Swiss man, who went on an adventurous trip to Disneyland Paris tourist, ended up turning it into a nightmare for him as well as the authorities.

The man, who went missing from Disneyland Paris on Friday, September 28th night, was finally reported falling in a lake in the park’s Adventure land sector.

The lake has a full-size replica of Skull Rock and Captain Hook’s pirate ship from Peter Pan.

According to the French daily Le Parisien, about 30 firefighters – including ten divers – a dozen policemen, dogs, a gendarmerie helicopter equipped with a thermal camera and some 80 Disneyland staff were mobilised to search for the man.

The search operation started after the female companion of the man reported him missing.

The reports stated that the 32-year-old man decided to carry LSD to Disneyland on the visit.

However, the hallucinogen didn’t enhance the man’s experience, and turned it into a bad trip. The man ended up falling into a water body near the Adventureland area before disappearing on Friday, said reports.

After his friend reported him missing, a 130-member search party was deployed to find him.

The man resurfaced on Saturday morning, more than a mile away from the theme park. He was spotted walking naked in the middle of the road by a man named Benoit.

However, the representatives from the park have confirmed that the incident had not affected the park operation or disturbed guest experiences.

It has to be noted that the park’s rules say that all illegal or dangerous substances, such as drugs or alcohol, which may pose a threat to visitor safety, are prohibited.

According to reports, the man and his girlfriend were arrested for drug use but were released on the same day.

