Swiss Woman Slips During Freak Gardening Accident, Ends up With 18 cm Knife in Abdomen

The following pictures are not for someone who's weak at heart. In a scary case report shared by a hospital in Switzerland, a woman survived after stabbing herself in the abdomen in a horrific gardening accident. The 82-year-old woman was led to the emergency room following penetrating abdominal trauma following an accidental fall on an 18 cm long utility knife. Surprisingly, at the time of admission, the woman had no exterior bleeding and seemed neurologically stable. The knife seemed to be just absorbed into her body without any resistance. However, things were far from okay as she had to be rushed for emergency surgery.

The EJVES forum posted the freak incident on their Twitter. (Sensitive images).

No, this is not Halloween.Believe it or not, it is a Swiss gardening accident...Read all about it #openaccess in #EJVESforum "A Gardening Session Turns Into a Life Threatening Aortic Transection" by A. Raszka et al.https://t.co/qQ8FdEUeuG pic.twitter.com/FHiRYeyvLd— EJVES (@EJVES_ESVS) February 7, 2021

They conducted a Computed tomography angiography to reveal the sharp object had wreaked havoc inside the woman’s abdomen. Parts affected were stomach, duodenum, L4-L5 left vertebrae, and infrarenal abdominal aorta.

Additionally, her aorta was also damaged (one of the main arteries carrying blood to heart). According to the paper published in EJVES Vascular Forum, the majority of “penetrative aortic injuries” (like the one sustained by this woman) are caused either by gunshots or stab wounds. These injuries have a very high mortality rate as well.

Ania Raszka, lead author, and team wrote this in the paper,“Penetrating injuries to the sub-diaphragmatic aorta with aortic transection are rare. They carry high mortality rates and are infrequently described in the literature.”

According to the case report, the woman was otherwise healthy. She was found in her garden, lying down, with a knife protruding out of her abdomen on which she had fallen. The entire knife was inside the woman, except for the handle. Her blood pressure, blood count, and neurological functions were in prime condition at the time of admission. But the insides were deeply damaged.

Her entire abdomen had to be opened up to remove the knife. Even though there was no bleeding at the time of insertion, the removal would cause a sudden loss of blood. They clamped the aorta, which was dissected, and manually removed the knife. She was fixed using an aortic graft onto the damaged artery. Other abdominal lesions were also sewed up.

The woman fortunately survived and is reported to be okay. Dedicated doctors and luck saved her.