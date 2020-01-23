Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Switzerland Mints World's Smallest Gold Coin with Einstein Smirking on It

It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).

Associated Press

Updated:January 23, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Switzerland Mints World's Smallest Gold Coin with Einstein Smirking on It
Image for representation. Credits: News18.

No joke: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you'd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.

State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimeter (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world.

It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).

Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.

