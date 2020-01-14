Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sydney Opera House Lights up to Pay Tribute to Australian Firefighters Braving the Devastating Bushfires

'We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,' wrote Sydney Opera House on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Sydney Opera House Lights up to Pay Tribute to Australian Firefighters Braving the Devastating Bushfires
One of Australia’s landmark structures, Sydney Opera House paid a moving tribute to firefighters over the weekend.

Australia’s brave firefighters have been risking their lives to battle the devastating bushfires in the country.

On January 11, Sydney Opera House lit its sails with images of firefighters. The tribute, which started at 8:30 pm, went on for two hours.

The Opera house tweeted a photograph and said it wanted to convey a message of “hope and strength” and thank the emergency services and volunteers for their “incredible efforts and courage.”

"We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage," the official handle of Sydney Opera House wrote on Twitter.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service also shared a video on its Facebook page and said, “The famous sails of the Sydney Opera House have been lit up in a special tribute.” It added that the famous opera house has recognized NSW RFSs volunteers their special contribution.

The tweet by the Sydney Opera House received 6, 500 likes and got over 1, 500 retweets.

One user wrote, “Thank you Louise Herron and all those at for your initiative and delivering this truly wonderful and special tribute.”

Another user praised the courage and kindness of the firefighters.

The Australian bushfires have destroyed over 10.3 million hectares of forest land. Millions of animals have perished in the fires.

