'Synthesis of Old and New': Economic Survey 2020 is Lavender in Colour, Just Like New Rs 100 Note

As the country gears up for the Union Budget 2020 set to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, the Economic Survey of India seems to have gone through a makeover and turned lavender.

This year's two-volume Survey has been printed in the same colour as the new Rs 100 currency note which is also the oldest note in the country.

#EcoSurvey2020 presents a synthesis of the old & the new signified by the lavender of the new "₹ 100 note" coming together with the one of the older currency notes - that of Rs. 100. #WealthCreation @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/LzZHKlb2S5 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) January 31, 2020

Why lavender?

Introducing the Survey, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and its author Krishnamurthy Subramanian explained that the colour lavender was chosen to signify the "new", as symbolised by the new Rs 100 note. the colour lavender also depicts the "synthesis of old and new".

Lavender coloured Rs 100 bank notes were issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 2018.

In several cultures, the colour lavender - a close but softer relative to the colour purple - has been associated with youth, vitality and growth. While India has been suffering one of the worst economic slowdown in recently with GDP growth rate falling to 4.5 percent in Junly-September, this years year's Economic Survey predicts a jump in the growth rate at to an estimated 6-6.5 percent for 2020-21. This year's Survey also focuses heavily on wealth creation.

Several cultures also associate lavender with wealth and royalty as well as femininity and sensual pleasure among other things.

Lavender is also the name of the flower that carries the same colour and has several medicinal and therapeutic qualities apart from its beautiful, fresh colour.

New year, new colour

The colour makeover is not unusual as every year, the Economic Survey's cover is printed in a different colour to symolise the government's focus areas for that year's economic planning.

In 2019, for instance, the Survey was printed with a 'sky blue' cover. Krishnamurthy Subramanian who had authored the 2019 survey had at the time tweeted that the colour represented "sky blue thinking".

"#EcoSurvey2019 is imbued by the spirit “blue sky thinking” in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India. This is reflected in the sky blue cover of the Survey," Subramanian had tweeted.

The year before that, the Survey had been printed in pink. Its author and then CEA Arvind Subramanian had explained that the colour was meant to symbolise women and also the Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party's resolve to bring economic reforms and equal opportunities for women.

'Respect wealth creators'

Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, it said, adding 5 per cent growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now.

The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect.

The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions.

For boosting growth, it called for new ideas for manufacturing such as 'assemble in India for the world' which will create jobs.

(With inputs from PTI)

