Syrian Dad Makes up 'Laughing Game' to Distract Daughter from Sounds of Bombing in Idlib

In a video that is breaking hearts online, father-daughter duo from Syria can be seen making a "game" out of the conflict situation and constant bombing in the country.

The video, which was shared by a journalist on Twitter shows 4-year-old Selva and her father Abdullah from Idlib, Syria. The father has taught the daughter to laugh every time a bomb drops by pretending it's a game in order to keep her from getting scared.

The little girl can be seen laughing alongside her father as a bomb can be heard dropping in the vicinity.

Sharing the video, the journalist wrote, "What a sad world. To distract 4-year old Selva, her father Abdullah has made up a game. Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared".

— Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) February 17, 2020

The video has been breaking hearts on Twitter and have left netizens speechless.

The video comes in the wake of heavy bombing in Idlib, one of the last opposition-held strongholds in Syria, home to hundreds of thousands of Syrians and refugees who have fled other battles to settle there. Since the increased Syrian state onslaught on Idlib under Bashar al-Assad, many have left the town in what is being seen as one of the worst in a series of humaniatarian crises in Syria's 9-year-long conflict that has left over 500,000 dead.