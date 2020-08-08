Syrian Man Feeding Water to Injured Pigeon After Beirut Explosion Will Melt Your Heart

The deeds done by a few human beings are so noble that they can inspire a million others. Such is the case with Syrian man Abdel Salam who has become a star on the internet. The Beirut blast has shaken the entire world, especially Lebanon. The massive warehouse explosion has claimed the lives of over 150 people, with thousands reported injured.

Despite everything that is going wrong at the moment, Abdel’s efforts are turning out to be the guiding light for many. The man, whose video has now gone viral on the internet, can be seen offering water to an injured pigeon after the blast. The bird probably lost one of its eyes due to the city blast.

In the video, shared by The New York Times’ Middle East correspondent Vivian Yee, Abdel can be seen offering water to the bird in the bottle cap. It helps the injured bird in feeding water.

Vivian shared the video, writing, “Just went back to my shattered Beirut neighborhood for the first time since the explosion. One of the first people I saw was this Syrian man, Abdel Salam, who was ever-so-gently pouring water into a bottle cap for this one-eyed injured pigeon to drink.”

Just went back to my shattered Beirut neighborhood for the first time since the explosion. One of the first people I saw was this Syrian man, Abdel Salam, who was ever-so-gently pouring water into a bottle cap for this one-eyed injured pigeon to drink. pic.twitter.com/JUFJj6nEJC — Vivian Yee (@VivianHYee) August 6, 2020

Ever since it went online, netizens have been appreciating the man for his Nobel gesture. A user wrote, “Awww. It's nice to know there are still some good people in this world,” while another mentioned, “This is the Lebanon that I love.”

Awww. It's nice to know there are still some good people in this world. — Jen Giacone (@MaddFan1) August 6, 2020

This is the Lebanon that I love. — David Georges (@David_L_Georges) August 6, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

so moving to see this — Lovelydaze (@lovelydaze21) August 6, 2020

kindness is the answer to many things. bless him for being kind. — Chris (@chrisjayfla) August 6, 2020

Kindness is a light that brightens everything it shines upon. — The Lone Apple 🍎 (@The_Lone_Apple) August 6, 2020

Running from pain to pain and you still capable of this inshaa Allah you 'd see better days abdel salam — Dalia Hassan (@meisland7) August 6, 2020

Thank you for sharing this. No matter how dark and hopeless things can seem, there are still lots of good people and goodness in the world. We mustn't lose hope. — Jocelyn Shaw (@MissPhosphorus) August 6, 2020

It is through such content that we realize that humanity still prevails in this world.