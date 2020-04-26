BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Syrian Widows Prepare Ramzaan Meals for People in Need amid Pandemic

Video grab. (Image credit: AFP)

Video grab. (Image credit: AFP)

With the coronavirus cases rising, these women produce 300 packets of meals daily out of which, a certain portion is delivered to people in camps and rest to poor families.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Share this:

With the onset of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, Syrian widows are preparing iftar meals as the communities in need across the Middle-East brace for the bleak month.

As per a video by AFP, these women clad in masks and gloves have been preparing the meals for the displaced people and destitutes in the war torn zone of Idlib.



With the coronavirus cases rising, these women produce 300 packets of meals daily out of which, a certain portion is delivered to people in camps and rest to poor families.

"Our cooks and volunteers here have lost their husbands. The idea and purpose of this kitchen is to make them work during the holy month of Ramadan," says Najla Bitar, director of the women's kitchen.

Meanwhile, Syria has officially recorded 42 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the respiratory disease, Covid-19.

( with inputs from AFP )

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres