Syrian Widows Prepare Ramzaan Meals for People in Need amid Pandemic

With the onset of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, Syrian widows are preparing iftar meals as the communities in need across the Middle-East brace for the bleak month.

As per a video by AFP, these women clad in masks and gloves have been preparing the meals for the displaced people and destitutes in the war torn zone of Idlib.

VIDEO: Syrian widows in protective gear prepare iftar meals for Idlib residents in need and displaced communities during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city of Idlib, in war-torn Syria pic.twitter.com/6rt2dNVzE3 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 26, 2020





With the coronavirus cases rising, these women produce 300 packets of meals daily out of which, a certain portion is delivered to people in camps and rest to poor families.

"Our cooks and volunteers here have lost their husbands. The idea and purpose of this kitchen is to make them work during the holy month of Ramadan," says Najla Bitar, director of the women's kitchen.

Meanwhile, Syria has officially recorded 42 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the respiratory disease, Covid-19.

( with inputs from AFP )