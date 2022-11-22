T-Rex Skeleton Auction Cancelled After Paleontologist Raised This Concern

A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was about to be auctioned for a whopping £20 million (₹193 Crore) by the British auction house Christie’s. The 1,400 kilograms skeleton, nicknamed Shen, was going to be auctioned in Hong Kong on November 30. However, the organisers of the auction were forced to call off the auction, just days before it was due after a well-known paleontologist raised concerns that certain parts of the skeleton looked similar to another dinosaur. Pete Larson, a paleontologist and the president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in South Dakota, voiced concerns that some parts of Shen looked remarkably similar to another T. rex skeleton, nicknamed Stan, that was auctioned off by Christie’s for £26.8 (over ₹2 billion) in 2020.

According to the Guardian, the Black Hills Institute holds the intellectual property rights to the T. rex Stan, even after its sale in 2020. Due to this, Pete added that the auction house is trying to sell a dinosaur that is not Stan. He called this “very misleading”.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Christie’s in London, in a statement, said “After consultation with the consignor of the Tyrannosaurus rex scheduled for sale on 30 November in Hong Kong, Christie’s has decided to withdraw the lot. The consignor has now decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display.”

The adult male T. Rex Shen is believed to have lived 67 million years ago. Of the 380 bones of a T. Rex, Christie’s mentioned that about 80 of Shen’s bones were original. The auction house also said, “There is no T. rex skeleton extant that is entirely made up of original bones. We believe the original elements of Shen are authentic,” the BBC reported.

Shen weighs 1.4 tonnes and is 15 feet tall and 12 meters long. His fossils were discovered in the US state of Montana in 2020. This was meant to be the first auction of a T-Rex fossil in Asia.

