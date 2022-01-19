T-Rex Skull Videobombed Dwayne Johnson During TV Show and Internet Had One Question

Where would you expect to find fossils of ancient species like dinosaurs? Most probably in research labs or in museums where they are safely secured when not buried deep under the earth. However, viewers of the final Manningcast show for this year’s NFL found a T-Rex skull in one of the most unexpected places - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s home. The former professional wrestler and actor virtually appeared on the show hosted by the legendary football brotherly duo of Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday. However, one could notice a skull a T-Rex behind Dwayne during the course of the show. And not just any T-Rex, but Stan.

Dwayne was busy chatting with the duo and was just reminiscing about his football career in college at the University of Miami when Eli noticed the dinosaur skull behind him and pointed it out. Dwayne broke into laughter and acknowledged that he has a T-Rex skull.

'That's Stan. So as a matter of fact Stan is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist — a young paleontologist — and his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him. Pretty cool and badass isn't it?' he said, to which Eli replied that he liked it.

Watch the now-viral video here:

According to a National Geographic report, a 39-foot T-Rex fossil was bought by an anonymous person for $31,847,500 at Christie’s auction in October 2020. The fossil was nicknamed ‘Stan’ after Stan Sacrison who excavated its remains in 1992 in a remote area that spans North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. With 188 original bones, the skeleton is considered one of the largest examples of a T-Rex. This has led fans to start wondering if Dwayne was the anonymous buyer. While CNN has contacted his agent to ask about the skull’s origin, some have taken to Twitter to claim that it is just a replica of the original Stan.

No, The Rock did not buy the real Stan. The skull behind him is a replica. Replicas of Stan are the most widely-sold of any T. rex. https://t.co/v07OuHRoX6— Tyler Greenfield (@TylerGreenfieId) January 18, 2022

'No, The Rock did not buy the real Stan. The skull behind him is a replica,' wrote a user.

Do you think it is a replica or an original Stan skull?

