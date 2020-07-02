Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Turned into 'Dark'-Themed Trailer is the Crossover We Needed

Netflix original series Dark might have come to a satisfactory end recently but the hype around it is far from dying down. Fans of the mind boggling German show have filled every social media platform with conspiracy theories, memes and cross over materials.

But did you think a link up of Sony Sab TV’s hit show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah was possible with Dark? For one netizen has thought of the unlikely association and the result is surprisingly satisfying.

Instagram user Rounak Verma, who goes by the username @nahibataunga_, has made a trailer for the tale of residents of the Gokuldham society in German town Winden’s style, where the occurrences of Dark are situated.

For the unversed, Dark begins with a kaleidoscopic theme music that resounds the show’s tagline of "the beginning is the end and the end is the beginning".

The Instagram user has applied the same effects of Taarak Mehta.. characters with the original title track in the background. Check out the final product here.

The clips have been taken from the comedy show’s episodes, showcasing every major character as well as some of the weird happenings. As Dark is very close to weird circumstances, the theme suits Taarak Mehta.. Dearly.

Although hard core fans might not like the cross over, general consensus was positive on the post. While one Instagram user wrote, “That was amazing”, another commented, "Fabulous brother".

Emoticons of love, fire and laughter filled the other comments on the thread.

One can watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony LIV app and Dark on Netflix.