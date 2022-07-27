Taco Bell Video Shows Manager in Dallas Throwing Scorching Water on Customers

A CCTV footage of a Taco Bell manager in Texas' Dallas losing her temper at her customers has gone viral on the internet. The incident took place on June 17 this year. The manager threw boiling water at the customers when they entered the outlet to sort out their orders.

Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece claimed they were at the drive-thru where they placed an order. After being received the wrong order, the two of them entered the outlet for what they claimed to sort out the problem. The customers alleged that the manager of Taco Bell went to the kitchen to fill a transparent jug with water.

As per the plaintiffs, the manager then threw the hot water at them over the counter. The manager was about to repeat the same, but Davis and her niece left the place. In the CCTV, it can be seen that Brittany Davis and her niece went behind the counter after complaining about their order.

Furthermore, the customers filed a lawsuit against the manager as they were left with severe burns and claimed $1 million for the damage. Davis claimed that she sustained deep burns on her chest and abdomen. She had to seek medical treatment, which caused her a minimum of 10 seizures.

The attorneys’ high-profile civil rights lawyers, Ben Crump and Paul, claimed that the staff became combative towards Brittney’s niece before the manager had arrived.

Attorney Ben Crump said, “The actions of Taco Bell’s staff and manager in this incident are cruel, outrageous and unforgivable.”

Ben Crump tweeted on his Twitter handle, “Why did these innocent victims have to suffer life-altering burns and psychological trauma over a TACO?! There’s NO excuse for the actions of the store employees & management. We need a full investigation into this violence & why an employee had a firearm on Taco Bell property!”

Following this, Taco Bell released a statement saying that everyone deserves to feel safe at Taco Bell restaurants. They told UNILAD, “We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate. Due to pending litigation, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the incident.”

The footage of the incident was released after the judge had ordered Taco Bell to turn it over.

