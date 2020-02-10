Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Taika Waititi Being Unsure of Where to Put His Oscar is Honestly Too Relatable

In a viral video, Taika Waititi is seen keeping his award under the seat in front of him at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taika Waititi Being Unsure of Where to Put His Oscar is Honestly Too Relatable
Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram)

“I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids all over the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said Taika Waititi, who won the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for his Nazi-era satire Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi became the first Maori filmmaker to win an Oscar and having achieved so at the 92nd Academy Awards Waititi seemed quite confused as to where to keep his award.

In a viral video, Taika Waititi is seen keeping his award under the seat in front of him at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles.

The video was shared by social media star Andre Borges, who said, "Not knowing where to keep his Oscar and then keeping it under the seat in front of him is a mood."

The short clip went on to garner a lot of humorous comments, with someone even saying , "That's me at a shaadi, keeping my plate under a seat."

Someone else said, "When you don't know where to keep the popcorn tub you just shamingly ate entirely on your own at the movie hall!"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram