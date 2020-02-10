Taika Waititi Being Unsure of Where to Put His Oscar is Honestly Too Relatable

“I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids all over the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said Taika Waititi, who won the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for his Nazi-era satire Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi became the first Maori filmmaker to win an Oscar and having achieved so at the 92nd Academy Awards Waititi seemed quite confused as to where to keep his award.

In a viral video, Taika Waititi is seen keeping his award under the seat in front of him at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles.

The video was shared by social media star Andre Borges, who said, "Not knowing where to keep his Oscar and then keeping it under the seat in front of him is a mood."

The short clip went on to garner a lot of humorous comments, with someone even saying , "That's me at a shaadi, keeping my plate under a seat."

Someone else said, "When you don't know where to keep the popcorn tub you just shamingly ate entirely on your own at the movie hall!"

