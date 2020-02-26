English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Image credits: @viralbhayani / Instagram.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
A picture of Taimur, the three-year-old son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be spotted wearing punjabi 'juttis' with a casual outfit.

The adorable picture was shared by his neighbour and well-known music composer Salim Merchant with the caption, "Look who I met in my building, Sabse Chote Nawab, he's such a cutie!"

In the shared photo, Taimur was spotted wearing golden 'juttis' with his pair of shorts and t-shirt.

As the post went viral, his fans fawn over the adorable picture and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Please cast him for Umrao Jaan...I know it's too much to ask for Hahaha."

Another wrote, "Oh god he is adorable."

A post read, "The t-shirt would be better as a 'nowabosaurus'."

"Masha Allah...Taimur is a confident star child," a user commented.

