1-min read

Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad

Taimur Ali Khan is arguably India’s youngest superstar right now and Karan Johar wants to convert the adorable kid's fame into another box office success.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
(Image: Taimur Ali Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
It's no secret that our media (including us) and paparazzi are obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorably cute son Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur's perfect airport look, Taimur getting a gym membership, Taimur posing for the paparazzi, cute baby Taimur enjoying Christmas, chubby-cheeked Taimur spending quality time with parents.

In short, the kid is all over the Internet doing a LOT of things. Such is his popularity, you can even take the kid home - in the form of a plush toy.

taimur-ali-khan

Needless to say, the 2-year-old is arguably India’s youngest superstar right now and Karan Johar knows exactly that. Karan, who has previously launched star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, among others wants to convert Taimur's fame into another box office success.







View this post on Instagram


Why so cute baccha? #taimuralikhan


A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on













View this post on Instagram




Hello

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on










View this post on Instagram


Baby | #taimuralikhan |


A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on













View this post on Instagram




With abba Jaan ❤️

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on










View this post on Instagram


weekend


A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on













View this post on Instagram




Baby’s horse ride

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on










View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on













View this post on Instagram




Weekend khatam ❤️

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanx) on




Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a close friend of director Karan Johar for decades, will be portraying Taimur's father's role according to inside sources.

Karan made the big announcement on Monday, informing Taimur and SRK's fans that it is April Fool's Day and you can get back to whatever you were doing.
