Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
Taimur Ali Khan is arguably India’s youngest superstar right now and Karan Johar wants to convert the adorable kid's fame into another box office success.
(Image: Taimur Ali Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
It's no secret that our media (including us) and paparazzi are obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorably cute son Taimur Ali Khan.
Taimur's perfect airport look, Taimur getting a gym membership, Taimur posing for the paparazzi, cute baby Taimur enjoying Christmas, chubby-cheeked Taimur spending quality time with parents.
In short, the kid is all over the Internet doing a LOT of things. Such is his popularity, you can even take the kid home - in the form of a plush toy.
Needless to say, the 2-year-old is arguably India’s youngest superstar right now and Karan Johar knows exactly that. Karan, who has previously launched star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, among others wants to convert Taimur's fame into another box office success.
Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a close friend of director Karan Johar for decades, will be portraying Taimur's father's role according to inside sources.
Karan made the big announcement on Monday, informing Taimur and SRK's fans that it is April Fool's Day and you can get back to whatever you were doing.
Why so cute baccha? #taimuralikhan
Hello
With abba Jaan ❤️
Baby’s horse ride
Weekend khatam ❤️
