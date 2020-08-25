Taimur 'Hits Back' at Trolls After Father Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Autobiography Mocked Online

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's decision to document his life in his upcoming autobiography became a talking point on the Internet on Tuesday.

Khan, the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, is said to pen down "struggles" he has faced during his journey in Bollywood. Notably, this comes during a time when there is a raging debate about nepotism online.

The news of a "star kid" such as Khan writing an autobiography was met with ridicule and trolling online. That he had recently given his two cents on the nepotism debate, saying he had been a "victim of nepotism", only added fuel to the fire.

Fortunately for Khan, his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has come out in the "defense" of his father. Yep, the same Taimur who recently got "upset" over his promotion after his parents announced the addition of new member to their family.

#SaifAliKhan announces his autobiography ,releases in 2021Meanwhile Taimur : pic.twitter.com/YFyvxo3a57 — Naman rawat (@namanovirus) August 25, 2020

When people start trolling #SaifAliKhan for His autobiography* Le Taimur * pic.twitter.com/3kEGeiykms — ＩＣＥ (@Glorious_ICE) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan announces his autobiography ,releases in 2021Nd all trollers are demotivating himAfter seeing this scenario#taimur to #SaifAliKhan :- pic.twitter.com/M4OG5DXzze — समाधान (@mehulastic) August 25, 2020

Earlier, Khan was criticised on social media for his upcoming autobiography with memes and mockery.

#SaifAliKhanSaif Ali Khan will write his Autobiography,Le* Poets and Authors : pic.twitter.com/94cdFtSfEU — Pankaj Singh (@pnkj_19) August 25, 2020

"The epitome of nepotism and eternally unsuccessful #SaifAliKhan is finally going to reveal the secret of being tagged as a superstar and getting Padma Shree even after giving series of only flops in his whole never-existing career, in his autobiography," wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's Parampara, will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things in his autobiography, which will be out next year.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Khan said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.