Taiwan: 11 Drunk Drivers Asked To Clean Morgue As Punishment

In an exemplary punishment for drunk drivers in Taiwan, 11 of them were recently ordered to work at the morgue for one night to make them understand how “scary" death is. Recently, the Taiwan Police nabbed 11 people who were driving under the influence of alcohol. As punishment, they were all taken to a hospital and told to clean up a morgue until night.

This unique but effective punishment given to drunk drivers is going viral on social media. People are lauding and calling for similar measures to be implemented in other countries as well.

According to the website Odditycentral, recently, as many as 11 people were arrested by the Taiwan Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. After they were nabbed, the police brought them to a hospital and assigned them the task of morgue cleaning.

According to media reports, after this incident, the mayor of the Koshiong city in Taiwan made a public announcement that, henceforth, any person caught driving under the influence of alcohol will have to undergo the same punishment.

Everyone is aware of the perils of drunk driving. It causes hundreds of deaths every year world over, but statistics seldom serve to deter errant drivers who like to swing a peg or two before driving.

Offenders are punished in every country, but this is probably the first time when punishment of this nature has been meted out to the wrongdoers. This is definitely a first, but if the popularity of this incident is anything to go by, it certainly won’t be the last.

