Taiwan Airlines Plans Special Hello Kitty-themed Flight to 'Nowhere' for Father's Day

Imagine flying on board a flight that takes you to nowhere. This is not just some prank but a reality in Taiwan. In order to make the Taiwanese Father’s Day, celebrated on August 8, special for a lot of dads and their babies, the EVA Airlines have decided to initiate this unique approach.

According to CNN, the special trip will take three hours and will take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan. The plane will take a tour in the air and return to the airport. The plane has Hello Kitty themeed paintings all over it. The jet will feature several Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty, My Melody (Hello Kitty's BFF), and Little Twin Stars’ Kiki and Lala.

The A330 will also be accompanied by other Hello Kitty-themed in-flight amenities, along with free WiFi and entertainment system.

The flight will take off at 10:30am on Saturday. If you are wondering about the ticket pricing, it is definitely worth a special day with loved ones. An economy class ticket will cost TWD5,288 (approx. Rs 13,000), while one can upgrade business class for an additional TWD1,000 (approx. Rs 2550).

What’s more? The flight will also serve meals to its passengers, which include an elaborate menu. The main course will include a choice between chirashi don (assorted sashimi over rice) or classic braised beef noodle dish.

These are one of the many ways adopted by the Taiwanese airline to recover the lost cost during the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the temporary ban of flights.