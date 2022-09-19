Taiwan Earthquake: Horrifying Videos Emerge After Strong 6.8-magnitude Quake Jolts Taitung

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, triggering at least three buildings to collapse, damaging roads, bridges and derailing train carriages. According to the island’s weather bureau, the epicentre was in Taitung county and followed a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same region on Saturday evening. Tremors were also felt in capital Taipei and the southwestern city of Kaohsiung. China’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) designated the 6.8 earthquake that struck Taitung as a “main shock” and the magnitude 6.4 quake on Saturday and 70 quakes previously recorded as aftershocks, now reclassified as foreshocks, reported Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

Dramatic clips emerged on social media after the development took place. In the images and videos, people can be seen struggling to survive as the earthquake hit. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has urged people to be vigilant for further aftershocks in the coming hours. “Water and electricity supplies in some areas are also affected by the earthquake,” she wrote on Facebook. “The related disaster relief work is in full swing.” The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit Taiwan at 2:44 pm on Sunday about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres. According to reports, the jolt was reported as magnitude 7.2 initially but was later downgraded to 6.9.

