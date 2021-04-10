Taiwan Man Reunites With iPhone He Dropped in Lake a Year Ago. The Smartphone Still Works

Facing one of the worst droughts in 56 years, people in Taiwan are struggling with water rationing but for one man it has been a blessing in disguise. For this man discovered his lost iPhone 11 pro in the dried-up lake. The man Chen Yj shared a Facebook post earlier this week where he revealed how he had dropped his smartphone while paddleboarding in Sun Moon Lake a year ago. However, this year with the drought drying up the lake the phone resurfaced and was spotted by a worker. Chen was then contacted and informed him that his long lost phone has been found. Sharing the pictures of his phone on Facebook, Chen showed how its case was covered in dried mud.

What was even more surprising was the fact that the drowned and dried iPhone was working after the year-long ordeal. Chen says that it might be because of its waterproof covering.

It is not just the iPhone that was discovered from the drying up of the lake. An Instagram user Molly888666, on Monday, shared pictures from the indigenous Thao people's settlement of Ita Thao in Taiwan. She said that the receding waters had exposed a traditional Thao canoe carved out of solid wood that had been sunk for almost 20 years. The sight has now become an Instagram favourite as many social media users are sharing cinematic pictures lying next to the canoe with the cracked land around it.

The caption by Molly read that the ethnic community of Ita Thao people used logs to build a canoe 20 years ago, and tied it to the shore lest the typhoon comes and sinks it. She further mentioned that now one by one the water resources are drying up the reservoir and even though it presents a different kind of beauty, they are all scary marks of lack of water.

She further urged her followers to save water and pay attention to sanitation and recycle water resources.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here