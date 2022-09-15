Taiwan Nursing Home Hires Stripper to 'Entertain' Senior Residents, Apologises After Backlash

A nursing home in Taiwan has issued an official apology for hiring a stripper to display an adult performance for its senior citizens. According to India Times, The Taoyuan Veterans Home is a state-run facility created for retired army officers. To celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, a crucial holiday in Chinese culture, the nursing home paid a stripper for entertaining its elderly citizens in wheelchairs. An attendee of the event captured the footage of the stripper’s performance and shared it online, post which the nursing home came under massive outrage.

Now, upon receiving severe backlash, a spokesperson of the facility issued an official apology and also justified the intention of hiring the adult performer. According to the spokesperson, the intention behind organizing the event was solely to entertain the residents. It was only intended to make them happy. The spokesperson then reflected on the mistake and apologised to everyone who felt offended by the viral clip. He said, “The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offence that was caused.”

In the statement, the representative highlighted how the Mid-Autumn Festival’s celebration stood cancelled for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this was the facility’s effort in trying to lift the spirits of their senior resident. Now, keeping in mind the severe backlash, the Taoyuan Veterans House assured that they’ll remain more ‘cautious’ in the future.

The performance took place during the party on September 7, as per Now This News. The nursing facility claims that they deeply regret its decision of organising such an event.

As soon as a snippet of the stripper’s performance was posted online, it quickly went viral on the internet. The viral clip features several elderly seated in wheelchairs as they clap, laugh, and enjoy the show. One of the senior citizens can also be seen getting a lap dance from the performer. Take a look at the viral video below:

A section of the internet was left furious upon watching the video. “This is stupid and ridiculous. How about treating them well and with dignity, respect, and honour,” wrote one user. While another added, “Really! Why would they think that something like this would be appropriate for everyone in this audience?” Meanwhile, another section defended the nursing home, “Don’t know, Grandpa seems to be enjoying himself. It also seems that everyone else was clapping their hands. I say, let them enjoy themselves.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here