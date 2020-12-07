Taiwanese Man Forced to Sell PlayStation 5 After Wife Discovered it Wasn't an Air Purifier

A man in Taiwan, named Jin Wu, was lucky to bag a PlayStation 5 console at a discounted rate recently. He was so elated with the price at a time when the entire world has been fighting to get their hands on the next-gen console, that he asked his buyer what was the reason behind the discounted sale.

To his surprise, there was a sad story that deserved to reach the masses and that is exactly what Jin Wu did. Taking to his social media handles, the man said that the buyer had lied to his wife to buy the console. Apparently, he had told her that it was an air purifier. Although the white and black gaming console does bear similarities to an air cleaning machine, he had played a dangerous bet thinking she would not notice.

Jin Wu said that the sale had been suspicious from the start as there was a woman on the line and she did not "seem" to be a gamer.

Also, the console was being offered at a lower price than what could be seen online. When Jin Wu went out to buy the product, a middle-aged man had come, someone who passed as a gamer, according to our narrator.

Then Jin Wu asked where he found the console. To this, the man replied by saying, “Pchome” which is a major Taiwanese online marketplace. Next Jin Wu posed: “Oh, you're really quick at reserving the console” and asked if he had booked two consoles and that was the reason he was selling one.

This led to the man revealing that it was his wife who wanted to sell it. Although he had secured to buy the console despite high demand, as soon as his wife figured out that he had lied to her about buying an air purifier, she made sure that the gaming console was out of the picture and hence the lowered price sale.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

Well, the sad incident proved to be beneficial for Jin Wu as he managed to bag a brand new console at a cheaper price. The release of PS 5 has seen unprecedented demand and Sony had earlier revealed that it witnessed its “biggest console launch ever” with PS 5 and it will be adding more PlayStation 5 inventory for retailers before the end of the year.