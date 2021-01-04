Taiwanese Taxi Service Offers Free Rides to Customers Who Can Sing Karaoke

A creative fun-loving taxi driver in Taiwan is offering free rides to customers who can sing along karaoke. The driver identified as Tu Ching Liang has a karaoke set up inside his cab.

A report by The Guardian captures driver Ching Liang in his musical performance as he drives his customers to their destinations. Ching Liang told the portal that if his customers participated in a karaoke performance like him he would give them a free ride and if their performance is exceptionally well he even rewards them with a cash prize. The report mentions that if Ching Liang likes a singer’s will to perform he offers them a discount for the trip. If you are wondering that Ching Liang might be suffering a loss in business because of this strategy then you are quite wrong to presume that.

With his cheerful attitude and love for karaoke, Ching Liang encourages his customers to bring out the superstar that is hidden in them and most of the time he manages to earn a tip more than the fare would have been, the report added.

The 57-year-old driver further added that he is one of the famous taxi drivers in Taipei. He has been working as a taxi driver for 27 years and has been rewarding his Karaoke enthusiastic customers for eight years now. Over the years, Ching Liang has also started recording his customers’ performances as he drives them to their destination. Till now, he has filmed around 10,000 videos.

Ching Liang even claims that Taiwanese actor Edward Chen’s singing talent was discovered in his taxi after he uploaded a video of his karaoke performance on YouTube last year.

Describing his job profile, Ching Liang says that people pay to go to concerts and see people sing, but in his case, they pay him to sing to him. Ching Liang also added that his dream is to one day have British singer Ed Sheeran as a passenger and have him sing for him too.

Taipei has a lot of Karaoke fans and it is this reason that Ching Liang’s unique taxi service is doing so well in the city.

The report added that the Taiwanese taxi mobile application offers “karaoke” as a selection along with “English-speaking driver” or “wheelchair accessible”. By riding Ching Liang’s taxi, a customer is definitely going to discover their singing talent and who knows even make a career switch.