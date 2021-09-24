Taj Employee Shares Umbrella With Stray Dog, Earns Praise From Ratan Tata

It’s not only human beings that need shelter during the monsoons. Our strays need shelter too. That is why the internet could not help but appreciate when an employee of the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai shared an umbrella with a stray dog on a rainy day. It also caught the attention of former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who shared the snap on his Instagram.

Ratan Tata shared the photo with a heart emoji and said, “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

Netizens on the other hand impressed by the act of kindness and flooded Tata’s Instagram account with praises. The iconic Bombay House which is the global headquarters of Tata group has now created a kennel for stray dogs where they have a room of their own along with toys, a play area with food and water.

Earlier, Tata had shared a photo with two dogs during Diwali where he referred to Goa (a dog) as a “friend” he looked forward to meeting at his office every day.

Some people even managed to bag a dream job by working with industrialist Ratan Tata. A 27-year-old boy’s selfless gesture of saving stray dogs and coming up with collars with reflectors for the canines landed him a job with the industrialist. The story of Shantanu Naidu is inspiring and it soon went viral on social media since being posted.

The idea of making collars with reflectors germinated in the mind of Shantanu Naidu in 2014 when he was an eye witness to the death of a stray dog. After his graduation in 2014, Shantanu started to work at the Tata Group.

