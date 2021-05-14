'Take a Bite Out of Crime': US Bakery Prints Robber's Face on Cookies to Find Him

Owners of a recently robbed bakery in Washington's Milwaukee city came up with a unique 'sweet' idea to find the culprits. Robbers broke into Canfora bakery on April 19 and took away cash and other equipment with them. However, a picture of the prime suspect of the burglary was caught on the CCTV camera at the outlet and the owner used this trail to find the culprits. Though the picture was not clear enough and only the back and side face of the suspect was visible, it was the only one they had.

Bakery's owner Karen and Eric Kreig decided to print this photo on their cookies that would be called 'Take a Bite Out of Crime' cookies. The photo was printed right in the middle and had red buttercream piped onto the borders.

They sold these cookies on May 2 with the aim that the local community would buy and see if they could recognize the man in the picture on this 'look out' poster on the cookie.

On May 1, the bakery shared a Facebook post inviting people to try out their new cookies and see if they could help with any leads to finding the culprits of the robbery. The post contained all the necessary contact details of the Milwaukee PD or an organization called Crime Stoppers in case of any leads.

The efforts made by the bakery did not go in vain as many of the customers who had bought the cookies or had seen the FB post kept calling the local police station with possible leads to the man who was seen on the 'cookie poster'. A week later, the suspect seen in the poster was identified by is yet to be arrested by the police.

The bakery posted about this update in the comment section of their previous post and thanked all their customers and others who had helped with leads in finding the suspect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here